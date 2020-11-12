Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020: Year Of The Guard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NC, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. Marcel Pugh 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    A video highlighting the missions and accomplishments throughout the North Carolina National Guard in 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jamar Marcel Pugh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 15:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776316
    VIRIN: 201211-A-AK274-905
    Filename: DOD_108100130
    Length: 00:05:24
    Location: NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020: Year Of The Guard, by SGT Marcel Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    National Guard
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID19 National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT