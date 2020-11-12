A video highlighting the missions and accomplishments throughout the North Carolina National Guard in 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jamar Marcel Pugh)
This work, 2020: Year Of The Guard, by SGT Marcel Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
