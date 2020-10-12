Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona Guard serves citizens of Flagstaff

    FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Dec. 10, 2020 at a food bank in Flagstaff, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard has completed more than 5,700 missions, totaling more than 290,000 man hours, in response to the COVID-19 emergency. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776314
    VIRIN: 201210-A-UN281-583
    PIN: 15
    Filename: DOD_108100068
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US 

    Arizona National Guard Flagstaff food bank COVID-19 COVID19c AZCV19

