    469th Engineer Company M9 Range

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    88th Readiness Division

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 469th Engineer Company came to Fort McCoy to stay sharp on their skills with the M9 pistol.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 13:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776305
    VIRIN: 201204-A-KP604-003
    Filename: DOD_108099824
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 469th Engineer Company M9 Range, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Engineers
    US Army Reserves
    USAR
    469th Engineer Company
    88th Readiness Division

