Seven Space Force enlistees graduate from basic military training, Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, TX.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 12:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776297
|VIRIN:
|201210-F-GD062-412
|Filename:
|DOD_108099420
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Basic Military Training Graduation - 7 Space Force Enlistees, by Marcelo Joniaux, Richard Kaulfers and TSgt Tenelle Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
