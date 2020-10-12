Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Basic Military Training Graduation - 7 Space Force Enlistees

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux, Richard Kaulfers and Tech. Sgt. Tenelle Marshall

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Seven Space Force enlistees graduate from basic military training, Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, TX.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 12:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776297
    VIRIN: 201210-F-GD062-412
    Filename: DOD_108099420
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Military Training Graduation - 7 Space Force Enlistees, by Marcelo Joniaux, Richard Kaulfers and TSgt Tenelle Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Basic training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT