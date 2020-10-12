B-Roll from the Air Force Cross ceremony recognizing SSgt Germanovich.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 13:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776295
|VIRIN:
|201210-F-UQ502-575
|Filename:
|DOD_108099335
|Length:
|00:08:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SSgt Germanovich Air Force Cross B-Roll, by SrA Marcel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT