Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    IAPH ELITE PUBLIC HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONALS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Meet the elite rapid response team with Installation Army Public Health at Winn Army Community Hospital. These courageous Soldiers and civilians are the first line of defense in the eradication of the COVID-19 threat. Photojournalist Zach has the story

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 11:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776280
    VIRIN: 200327-A-TY372-715
    Filename: DOD_108099097
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IAPH ELITE PUBLIC HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONALS, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Health 3rd Infantry Division Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield Army Medicine Defense Health

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT