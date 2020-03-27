Meet the elite rapid response team with Installation Army Public Health at Winn Army Community Hospital. These courageous Soldiers and civilians are the first line of defense in the eradication of the COVID-19 threat. Photojournalist Zach has the story
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 11:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776280
|VIRIN:
|200327-A-TY372-715
|Filename:
|DOD_108099097
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, IAPH ELITE PUBLIC HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONALS, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
