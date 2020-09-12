86th CES Firefight Staff Sergeant Murphy, Ramstein Germany Air base, talks about his experience representing the U.S in Strongman competition.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 10:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776276
|VIRIN:
|201209-F-ZV099-926
|Filename:
|DOD_108099005
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Strength Through Times of Covid-19, by A1C Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
