    Holiday Greeting-Maj. Kacey Reed-3-347th TSBN

    FT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Carkeet IV 

    177th Armored Brigade

    Greeting: Thanksgiving
    Greeter: Maj. Kacey H. Reed
    Title: Tactical Operations Center, Forward Operating Base Westbrook Operations Officer-in-Charge (aka Operations Officer)
    Unit: 3-347th Training Support Battalion (Task Force Stinger)
    Higher Unit: 5th Armored Brigade
    Branch: U.S. Army Reserve
    Mobilized: Ft. Bliss, Texas

    Hometown: Senatobia, Mississippi

    Wife: Ashely
    Daughters: Pashby & Primose

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 09:25
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 776271
    VIRIN: 200811-A-DB402-001
    Filename: DOD_108098887
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: FT BLISS, TX, US
    Hometown: SENATOBIA, MS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greeting-Maj. Kacey Reed-3-347th TSBN, by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season

