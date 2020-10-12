Holiday Greeting-Maj. Kacey Reed-3-347th TSBN

Greeting: Holidays 2020
Greeter: Maj. Kacey H. Reed
Title: Tactical Operations Center, Forward Operating Base Westbrook Operations Officer-in-Charge (aka Operations Officer)
Unit: 3-347th Training Support Battalion (Task Force Stinger)
Higher Unit: 5th Armored Brigade
Branch: U.S. Army Reserve
Mobilized: Ft. Bliss, Texas
Hometown: Senatobia, Mississippi
Wife: Ashely
Daughters: Pashby & Primose
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 09:16
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|776266
|VIRIN:
|201210-A-DB402-493
|Filename:
|DOD_108098857
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|FT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SENATOBIA, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
