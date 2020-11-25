Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Col Benjamin Jonsson on Diversity & Inclusion - Tuskegee Airman visit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Grossklag 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    6th Air Refueling Wing Commander Col. Benjamin Jonsson speaks on Diversity & Inclusion while reflecting on the recent visit of Tuskegee Airman Sgt. Thomas Newton, giving his thoughts on how we can be inspired by Newton's service to make the Air Force a better place for people of all backgrounds to prosper.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 09:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776265
    VIRIN: 201211-F-GM327-1001
    Filename: DOD_108098855
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col Benjamin Jonsson on Diversity & Inclusion - Tuskegee Airman visit, by A1C Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tuskegee Airman
    AMC
    Diversity & Inclusion
    6 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT