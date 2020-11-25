6th Air Refueling Wing Commander Col. Benjamin Jonsson speaks on Diversity & Inclusion while reflecting on the recent visit of Tuskegee Airman Sgt. Thomas Newton, giving his thoughts on how we can be inspired by Newton's service to make the Air Force a better place for people of all backgrounds to prosper.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 09:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776265
|VIRIN:
|201211-F-GM327-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108098855
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col Benjamin Jonsson on Diversity & Inclusion - Tuskegee Airman visit, by A1C Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS
