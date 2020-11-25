Col Benjamin Jonsson on Diversity & Inclusion - Tuskegee Airman visit

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



6th Air Refueling Wing Commander Col. Benjamin Jonsson speaks on Diversity & Inclusion while reflecting on the recent visit of Tuskegee Airman Sgt. Thomas Newton, giving his thoughts on how we can be inspired by Newton's service to make the Air Force a better place for people of all backgrounds to prosper.