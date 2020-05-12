A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender aircrew from the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts cargo and passenger movement in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 5, 2020. The KC-10 Extender delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft that provide war-winning airpower throughout the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 09:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776264
|VIRIN:
|201205-F-XN348-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108098848
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KC-10 Extender crew does passenger and cargo movement in the AOR, by SrA Roslyn Ward, identified by DVIDS
