    AFN Europe Report December 10, 2020

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    12.10.2020

    Video by Chris Knoblauch and Senior Airman Autumn Vogt

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this episode of the AFN Europe Report: U.S Marines complete their latest winter training in Norway and taking how to safely take out holiday stress with a sledgehammer.

    This work, AFN Europe Report December 10, 2020, by Chris Knoblauch and SrA Autumn Vogt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

