Chief Operations Specialist Ginny Grady from Terra Haute, Ind. assigned to USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) makes time during post-delivery test and trials operations to send holiday greeting to her family members back home. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy video courtesy of USS Gerald R Ford Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 07:46
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|776234
|VIRIN:
|201201-N-N0778-0012
|Filename:
|DOD_108098677
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|TERRE HAUTE, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief Operations Specialist Ginny Grady, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT