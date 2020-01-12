Machinist Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Ian Morse from Baltimore, Md. temporarily assigned to USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) from USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) makes time during post-delivery test and trials operations to send holiday greeting to his family members back home. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy video courtesy of USS Gerald R Ford Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 07:46
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|776233
|VIRIN:
|201201-N-N0778-0011
|Filename:
|DOD_108098676
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
This work, Machinist Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Ian Morse, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
