Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Machinist Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Ian Morse

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Machinist Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Ian Morse from Baltimore, Md. temporarily assigned to USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) from USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) makes time during post-delivery test and trials operations to send holiday greeting to his family members back home. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy video courtesy of USS Gerald R Ford Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 07:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 776233
    VIRIN: 201201-N-N0778-0011
    Filename: DOD_108098676
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: US
    Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Machinist Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Ian Morse, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 78
    Holiday Season
    USS Gerald R. Ford

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT