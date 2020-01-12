Electronic Technician (Nuclear) 2nd Class Stephen Jackson, from Indianapolis, Ind., assigned to USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) makes time during post-delivery test and trials operations to send holiday greeting to his family members back home. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy video courtesy of USS Gerald R Ford Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 07:46
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|776232
|VIRIN:
|201201-N-N0778-0010
|Filename:
|DOD_108098675
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
This work, Electronic Technician (Nuclear) 2nd Class Stephen Jackson, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
