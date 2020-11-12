Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Sarah Jacobs, Mt. Pleasant, IA, gives Christmas shout out

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    12.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Maj. Sarah Jacobs of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, gives a Christmas holiday shout out at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Dec. 11, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 06:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 776228
    VIRIN: 201211-A-KS612-724
    Filename: DOD_108098658
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Hometown: MOUNT PLEASANT, IA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Sarah Jacobs, Mt. Pleasant, IA, gives Christmas shout out, by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    Red Bulls
    Holiday Season
    Regional Command-East
    2/34th IBCT
    Christmas message

