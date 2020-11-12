Maj. Sarah Jacobs of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, gives a Christmas holiday shout out at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Dec. 11, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 06:51
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|776228
|VIRIN:
|201211-A-KS612-724
|Filename:
|DOD_108098658
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Hometown:
|MOUNT PLEASANT, IA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maj. Sarah Jacobs, Mt. Pleasant, IA, gives Christmas shout out, by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT