Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sgt. Larisa Neskovic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.04.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jackson 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Sgt. Larisa Neskovic - Visalia, California

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 06:48
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 776224
    VIRIN: 201204-A-UM828-489
    Filename: DOD_108098623
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Hometown: VISALIA, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Larisa Neskovic, by SSG Christopher Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT