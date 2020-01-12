NATO celebrates Human Rights Day (Master with subs)

Human rights are fundamental to NATO’s essential and enduring purpose. For over 70 years, NATO has been committed to preserving freedom, justice and peace. Join us today – and everyday – as we celebrate Human Rights Day.
HUMAN RIGHTS
ARE THE BASIS
FOR FREEDOM
JUSTICE
AND PEACE IN THE WORLD
IN 1949 THE NORTH ATLANTIC TREATY
PAVED THE WAY FOR THE BIRTH OF NATO
INSPIRING HOPES FOR PEACE, SOLIDARITY
AND THE DEFENCE OF SHARED DEMOCRATIC VALUES.
U.S. President Harry S. Truman, 1949
“If there is anything certain today, if there is anything inevitable in the future, it is the will of the people of the world for freedom and for peace.”
THE GOAL, TO SAFEGUARD HARD-WON FREEDOMS
HAS NEVER FUNDAMENTALLY CHANGED
KEEPING OUR PEOPLE SAFE
AND THEIR LIBERTIES GUARANTEED
FOR OVER 70 YEARS
