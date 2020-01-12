NATO celebrates Human Rights Day (Master with subs)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SYNOPSIS



Human rights are fundamental to NATO’s essential and enduring purpose. For over 70 years, NATO has been committed to preserving freedom, justice and peace. Join us today – and everyday – as we celebrate Human Rights Day.



TRANSCRIPT



TEXT ON SCREEN



HUMAN RIGHTS

ARE THE BASIS

FOR FREEDOM

JUSTICE

AND PEACE IN THE WORLD



IN 1949 THE NORTH ATLANTIC TREATY

PAVED THE WAY FOR THE BIRTH OF NATO

INSPIRING HOPES FOR PEACE, SOLIDARITY

AND THE DEFENCE OF SHARED DEMOCRATIC VALUES.



U.S. President Harry S. Truman, 1949



AUDIO DESCRIPTION

“If there is anything certain today, if there is anything inevitable in the future, it is the will of the people of the world for freedom and for peace.”



TEXT ON SCREEN



THE GOAL, TO SAFEGUARD HARD-WON FREEDOMS

HAS NEVER FUNDAMENTALLY CHANGED

KEEPING OUR PEOPLE SAFE

AND THEIR LIBERTIES GUARANTEED

FOR OVER 70 YEARS