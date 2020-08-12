The 8th Fighter Wing takes off as the sun rises at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 8, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 03:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776180
|VIRIN:
|201208-F-RX291-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108098390
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 8th FW Sunrise Takeoff BRoll, by SSgt Jordan Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
