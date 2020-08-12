Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th FW Sunrise Takeoff BRoll

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 8th Fighter Wing takes off as the sun rises at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 8, 2020.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 03:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776180
    VIRIN: 201208-F-RX291-002
    Filename: DOD_108098390
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th FW Sunrise Takeoff BRoll, by SSgt Jordan Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    U.S. Air Force

