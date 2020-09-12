Col. Finlayson & Family Holiday Greeting (External)

Holiday greeting from Col. James Finlayson, the 17th Training Wing Vice Commander, and family.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 00:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776174
|VIRIN:
|201209-F-ED401-614
|Filename:
|DOD_108098269
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT