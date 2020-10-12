Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diversity & Inclusion at 380th AEW

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Guerrisky 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    "Treating fellow Airmen with dignity and respect is a moral obligation, and only teams that truly value diversity and inclusion can operate at their full combat potential."
    - Brig. Gen. Larry Broadwell, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing commander

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 23:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776169
    VIRIN: 201210-F-HJ760-1001
    Filename: DOD_108098231
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Diversity & Inclusion at 380th AEW, by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    380 AEW
    ADAB
    Al Dhafra Air Base

