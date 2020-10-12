Diversity & Inclusion at 380th AEW

"Treating fellow Airmen with dignity and respect is a moral obligation, and only teams that truly value diversity and inclusion can operate at their full combat potential."
- Brig. Gen. Larry Broadwell, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing commander
