Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Light Footprint Logistics -Trailer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    10.30.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Davidson Venancio, an infantry tactical advisor with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), and 1st Lt Diego Alvarez, platoon commander with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd MLG, explain future war fighting concepts at Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct 30, 2020. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Moises Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 23:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776159
    VIRIN: 201030-M-LN574-436
    Filename: DOD_108098093
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Light Footprint Logistics -Trailer, by LCpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    3rd Marine Logistics Group
    9th ESB
    9th Engineer Support Battalion
    3rd MLG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT