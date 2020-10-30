U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Davidson Venancio, an infantry tactical advisor with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), and 1st Lt Diego Alvarez, platoon commander with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd MLG, explain future war fighting concepts at Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct 30, 2020. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Moises Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 23:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776159
|VIRIN:
|201030-M-LN574-436
|Filename:
|DOD_108098093
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Light Footprint Logistics -Trailer, by LCpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
