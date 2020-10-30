Light Footprint Logistics -Trailer

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/776159" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Davidson Venancio, an infantry tactical advisor with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), and 1st Lt Diego Alvarez, platoon commander with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd MLG, explain future war fighting concepts at Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct 30, 2020. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Moises Rodriguez)