Arizona Guard serves citizens of Flagstaff

Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Dec. 10, 2020 at a food bank in Flagstaff, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard has completed more than 5,700 missions, totaling more than 290,000 man hours, in response to the COVID-19 emergency. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
