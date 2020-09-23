Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo's security department, along with first responders, held a virtual National Night Out in ileu of their annual event due to COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 21:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776157
|VIRIN:
|200923-N-MH057-678
|Filename:
|DOD_108098057
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Virtual National Night Out, by PO3 Cody Deccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
