Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Virtual National Night Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.23.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Deccio 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo's security department, along with first responders, held a virtual National Night Out in ileu of their annual event due to COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 21:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776157
    VIRIN: 200923-N-MH057-678
    Filename: DOD_108098057
    Length: 00:04:38
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Virtual National Night Out, by PO3 Cody Deccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    Japan
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Navy
    Sailor
    Nationalnightout

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT