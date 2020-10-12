Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECAF Presents the Air Force Cross to Special Tactics Airman

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Marcel Williams 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett presented SSgt Alaxey Germanovich with the Air Force Cross during a ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, December 10th, 2020.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECAF Presents the Air Force Cross to Special Tactics Airman, by SrA Marcel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SECAF
    Cannon Air Force Base
    Air Force Cross
    24th Special Operations Wing
    Air Force Special Tactics
    Barbara Barrett

