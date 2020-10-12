SECAF Presents the Air Force Cross to Special Tactics Airman

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett presented SSgt Alaxey Germanovich with the Air Force Cross during a ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, December 10th, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 19:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776147
|VIRIN:
|201210-F-UQ502-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108097999
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Hometown:
|BOILING SPRINGS, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
