Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo held Guard and Protect, and annual base security training exercise.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 19:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|776146
|VIRIN:
|201103-N-FA466-141
|Filename:
|DOD_108097997
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CFAS Guard and Protect, by PO2 James Ku, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT