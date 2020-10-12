Every enlisted Airman, past, present and future, goes through Air Education and Training Command. It starts with Basic Military Training at the 37th Training Wing. They then move on to their respective technical training pipelines. AETC and the Gateway wing are proud to partner with our newest sister service as we grow, develop and train future Space Professionals alongside Airman.
The Number of space Force trainees will continue to increase over time as processes for recruiting and training are solidified. The first full flight of Space Force trainees is anticipated to graduate in February 2021. Approximately 312 Space Force accessions will graduate from BMT this fiscal year. Currently all Space Force accessions will become Space Systems Operations specialist.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 18:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|776119
|VIRIN:
|201210-F-GD062-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108097627
|Length:
|00:48:51
|Location:
|JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BMT Graduation 10 December 2020 Air Force and Space Force, by Todd Holly, Marcelo Joniaux, Richard Kaulfers, TSgt Tenelle Marshall and William Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT