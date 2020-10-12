BMT Graduation 10 December 2020 Air Force and Space Force

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Every enlisted Airman, past, present and future, goes through Air Education and Training Command. It starts with Basic Military Training at the 37th Training Wing. They then move on to their respective technical training pipelines. AETC and the Gateway wing are proud to partner with our newest sister service as we grow, develop and train future Space Professionals alongside Airman.

The Number of space Force trainees will continue to increase over time as processes for recruiting and training are solidified. The first full flight of Space Force trainees is anticipated to graduate in February 2021. Approximately 312 Space Force accessions will graduate from BMT this fiscal year. Currently all Space Force accessions will become Space Systems Operations specialist.