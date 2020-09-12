COVID Update #9

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Commandos,

Please take a moment to review important updates from our wing commander, Col. Robert Masaitis and wing command chief, CMSgt Aiello regarding the status of base operations.

If you are feeling sick, are displaying signs of fever, or have been in contact with an individual who has tested positively, call our Public Health Line at (575) 784-4926.

Also note that Cannon AFB is currently in HPCON Charlie.

We will continue to post the most current updates as they become available to us.

Cannon appreciates your continued cooperation and support during this difficult time.