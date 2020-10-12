Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Infantry Division: DUI Prevention

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, commanding general of 4th Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash, senior enlisted advisor of 4th Infantry Division, discuss the consequences of driving under the influence Dec. 10 at Fort Carson, Colo. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 15:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 776109
    VIRIN: 201210-A-AU561-766
    Filename: DOD_108097270
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division
    Operation People First
    DUI Prevention month

