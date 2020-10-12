Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, commanding general of 4th Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash, senior enlisted advisor of 4th Infantry Division, discuss the consequences of driving under the influence Dec. 10 at Fort Carson, Colo. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 15:30
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|776109
|VIRIN:
|201210-A-AU561-766
|Filename:
|DOD_108097270
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 4th Infantry Division: DUI Prevention, by SGT Gabrielle Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
