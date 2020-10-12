Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Ultra-Cold Vaccine Storage Unit, Charleston, West Virginia

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Video capture of ultra-cold storage freezer in Charleston, West Virginia used to store Covid-19 vaccines prior to distribution to vaccine administration sites.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776108
    VIRIN: 201210-Z-FC129-903
    Filename: DOD_108097264
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    WVNG
    COVID-19
    Ultra-Cold Storage

