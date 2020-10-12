Video capture of ultra-cold storage freezer in Charleston, West Virginia used to store Covid-19 vaccines prior to distribution to vaccine administration sites.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 15:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776108
|VIRIN:
|201210-Z-FC129-903
|Filename:
|DOD_108097264
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Ultra-Cold Vaccine Storage Unit, Charleston, West Virginia, by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
