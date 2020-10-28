SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mich.-- Brig. Gen. Rolf E. Mammen, commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Rick Gordon, command chief, both of the 127th Wing here, reflect and thank 127th Wing members for 2020 mission success.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 14:25
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|776091
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-EF377-1721
|Filename:
|DOD_108096871
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Hometown:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
This work, 127th Wing Holiday Greeting 2020, by TSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
