    127th Wing Holiday Greeting 2020

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea FitzPatrick 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mich.-- Brig. Gen. Rolf E. Mammen, commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Rick Gordon, command chief, both of the 127th Wing here, reflect and thank 127th Wing members for 2020 mission success.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 14:25
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 776091
    VIRIN: 201028-F-EF377-1721
    Filename: DOD_108096871
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    Hometown: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th Wing Holiday Greeting 2020, by TSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    127th Wing
    2020

