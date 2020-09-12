Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard assists with preparing for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Video by Capt. Aaron Smith 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Ohio Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Merle and Senior Master Sgt. Gregory Sprowls conduct interviews at an Ohio's Receive, Store and Stage warehouse Dec. 9, 2020. Merle and Sprowls are part of a group of about 50 Ohio National Guard members supporting the Ohio Department of Health at multiple RSS sites by providing logistical and warehousing support. The Ohio National Guard is working with the Ohio Department of Health to prepare for the expected arrival and delivery of a COVID-19 vaccine.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 15:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776090
    VIRIN: 201209-Z-NI810-1001
    Filename: DOD_108096792
    Length: 00:06:14
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 

    This work, Ohio National Guard assists with preparing for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, by CPT Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    Ohio Army National Guard
    vaccine
    Ohio
    National Guard
    Ohio Air National Guard
    ONG
    Ohio Department of Health
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID-19 vaccine
    ODH

