Ohio National Guard assists with preparing for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Ohio Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Merle and Senior Master Sgt. Gregory Sprowls conduct interviews at an Ohio's Receive, Store and Stage warehouse Dec. 9, 2020. Merle and Sprowls are part of a group of about 50 Ohio National Guard members supporting the Ohio Department of Health at multiple RSS sites by providing logistical and warehousing support. The Ohio National Guard is working with the Ohio Department of Health to prepare for the expected arrival and delivery of a COVID-19 vaccine.