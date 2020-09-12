Ohio Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Merle and Senior Master Sgt. Gregory Sprowls conduct interviews at an Ohio's Receive, Store and Stage warehouse Dec. 9, 2020. Merle and Sprowls are part of a group of about 50 Ohio National Guard members supporting the Ohio Department of Health at multiple RSS sites by providing logistical and warehousing support. The Ohio National Guard is working with the Ohio Department of Health to prepare for the expected arrival and delivery of a COVID-19 vaccine.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 15:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776090
|VIRIN:
|201209-Z-NI810-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108096792
|Length:
|00:06:14
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ohio National Guard assists with preparing for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, by CPT Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
