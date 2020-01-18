Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ford B-Roll Package

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua DuFrane 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    200118-N-YU716-1001

    USS FORD (CVN-78)


    Sailors assigned to aircraft carrier U.S.S. Ford (CVN-78) embark on
    an underway to launch and recover multiple different aircraft
    as part of the ship’s carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass
    Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua DuFrane)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 13:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776087
    VIRIN: 200118-N-YU716-1001
    Filename: DOD_108096744
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ford B-Roll Package, by PO3 Joshua DuFrane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Ford
    B-Roll
    CVN-78
    Yu716

