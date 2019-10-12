U.S. Army Air Force Sgt. Thomas Newton, a documented original Tuskegee Airman, visited and spoke on his experience as a black service member to Team MacDill.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 14:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776085
|VIRIN:
|201110-F-FI895-0000
|Filename:
|DOD_108096742
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tuskegee Airman visits MacDill, by SrA Caleb Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
