Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tuskegee Airman visits MacDill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2019

    Video by Senior Airman Caleb Nunez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Air Force Sgt. Thomas Newton, a documented original Tuskegee Airman, visited and spoke on his experience as a black service member to Team MacDill.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2019
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 14:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776085
    VIRIN: 201110-F-FI895-0000
    Filename: DOD_108096742
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tuskegee Airman visits MacDill, by SrA Caleb Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    black
    African American
    Tuskegee Airman
    Thomas Newton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT