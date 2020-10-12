Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Space Force BMT Basic Military Graduation Trainees 10 December 2020 USSF

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tenelle Marshall 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll Clips:
    Coining Ceremony
    Flight Formation
    Marching

    Every enlisted Airman, past, present and future, goes through Air Education and Training Command. It starts with Basic Military Training at the 37th Training Wing. They then move on to their respective technical training pipelines. AETC and the Gateway wing are proud to partner with our newest sister service as we grow, develop and train future Space Professionals alongside Airmen.

    The Number of Space Force trainees will continue to increase over time as processes for recruiting and training are solidified. The first full flight of Space Force trainees is anticipated to graduate in February 2021. Approximately 312 Space Force accessions will graduate from BMT this fiscal year. Currently all Space Force accessions will become Space Systems Operations specialists.

