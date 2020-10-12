Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces Bowl Holiday Message

    HUNTINGTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Members from Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Huntington provide a holiday message for this years Armed Forces Bowl on December 10, 2020. The Armed Forces Bowl will feature armed forces branch tributes, the Great American Patriot Award presentation, the Purple Heart Warrior Tribute, and a trophy presentation for the bowl champions. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 13:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 776077
    VIRIN: 201210-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108096647
    Length: 00:00:08
    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Holiday Message
    Armed Forces Bowl
    MSU Huntington
    AFB2020

