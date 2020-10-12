Members from Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Huntington provide a holiday message for this years Armed Forces Bowl on December 10, 2020. The Armed Forces Bowl will feature armed forces branch tributes, the Great American Patriot Award presentation, the Purple Heart Warrior Tribute, and a trophy presentation for the bowl champions. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 13:46
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|776077
|VIRIN:
|201210-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108096647
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|HUNTINGTON, WV, US
|Hometown:
|HUNTINGTON, WV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Armed Forces Bowl Holiday Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
