JTF-Bravo continues aerial deliveries in response to Hurricane Iota

In partnership with Honduran forces, Joint Task Force-Bravo loads CH-47 Chinooks and UH-60 Black Hawks assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, with humanitarian aid food and supply items to be delivered to isolated communities in Eastern Honduras, Dec. 1, 2020. JTF-B is conducting aerial operations in response to Hurricane Iota and remains ready to respond to crises with life-saving and other unique capabilities to meet the immediate needs of countries in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)
