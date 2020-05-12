445th Airlift Wing Leadership Holiday Message

Col. Ray Smith, 445th Airlift Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Paul Stewart, 445th AW command chief, send out an end of the year holiday message to members of the 445th as 2020 comes to a close.
|12.05.2020
|12.10.2020 12:56
|Package
|776067
|201205-F-PK188-001
|DOD_108096578
|00:01:39
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|DAYTON, OH, US
|0
|0
|0
