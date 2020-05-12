Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    445th Airlift Wing Leadership Holiday Message

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darrell Sydnor 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Col. Ray Smith, 445th Airlift Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Paul Stewart, 445th AW command chief, send out an end of the year holiday message to members of the 445th as 2020 comes to a close.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 12:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776067
    VIRIN: 201205-F-PK188-001
    Filename: DOD_108096578
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Hometown: DAYTON, OH, US

    TAGS

    Happy Holidays
    AFRC
    445th AW
    445th Airlift Wing
    Col Smith
    CMSgt Stewart

