    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Fitness assessment changes, AFWERX Accelerate event and DoD housing surveys

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eric Mann 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look around the Air Force highlights changes to the Air Force Fitness Assessment timeline along with the removal of the waist measurement requirement, the continuing innovation of AFWERX, and the annual DoD housing surveys are now available.

