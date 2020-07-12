Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Follow Your Dreams Army/Navy 2020

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.07.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Ragucci 

    4th Psychological Operations Group Public Affairs Office

    Helo PSYOP leaflet Drop, Fast roping, awaking from a dream

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 12:07
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 776051
    VIRIN: 201207-A-DL887-741
    Filename: DOD_108096381
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PSYOP

    Leaflet Drop
    PSYOP
    Fast Rope
    #GoArmy
    4th PSYOP Group
    Army/Navy 2020

