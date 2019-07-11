Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    6th Air Refueling Wing supports Global Strike

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2019

    Video by Senior Airman Caleb Nunez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    6th Air Refueling Wing supports Global Strike and nuclear deterrence one refuel at a time

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2019
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 09:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776026
    VIRIN: 191107-F-FI895-0000
    Filename: DOD_108096254
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Air Refueling Wing supports Global Strike, by SrA Caleb Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    MacDill
    air refueling
    Global Strike
    nuclear deterrence
    6ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT