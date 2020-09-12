U.S. Air Force B-52H “Stratofortresses” assigned to the Barksdale Air Force Base-headquartered 2nd Bomb Wing depart for the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 09:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776021
|VIRIN:
|201209-D-D0477-035
|PIN:
|776021
|Filename:
|DOD_108096081
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Bombers Operate in CENTCOM, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
