Joint press point with NATO Secretary General and Portuguese Prime Minister (Q&A)
BELGIUM
12.10.2020
Courtesy Video
Q&A session following the joint press point by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 09:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|776016
|VIRIN:
|201210-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108096051
|Length:
|00:12:39
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Joint press point with NATO Secretary General and Portuguese Prime Minister (Q&A)
LEAVE A COMMENT