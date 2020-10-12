Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint press point with NATO Secretary General and Portuguese Prime Minister (Q&A)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    12.10.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    Q&A session following the joint press point by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 09:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 776016
    VIRIN: 201210-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108096051
    Length: 00:12:39
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Secretary General
    Prime Minister
    Portugal
    Jens Stoltenberg
    Antonio Costa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT