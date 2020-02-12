Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Razor Talon 21-1

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen from the 4th Fighter Wing provided support for exercise Razor Talon, Nov. 30 through Dec. 4, 2020. Razor Talon is a quarterly Agile Combat Employment and large-force composite exercise that allows the Air Force to train in a fully-developed threat scenario environment with joint and combined warfighters across multiple domains.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 08:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776015
    VIRIN: 201202-F-JN771-001
    Filename: DOD_108096022
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    F-15E

    Razor Talon

    SJAFB; 4th Fighter Wing

    4th Fighter Wing
    F-15E
    Strike Eagle
    SJAFB
    Razor Talon

