Airmen from the 4th Fighter Wing provided support for exercise Razor Talon, Nov. 30 through Dec. 4, 2020. Razor Talon is a quarterly Agile Combat Employment and large-force composite exercise that allows the Air Force to train in a fully-developed threat scenario environment with joint and combined warfighters across multiple domains.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 08:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776015
|VIRIN:
|201202-F-JN771-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108096022
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
This work, Razor Talon 21-1, by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
