Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A U.S. Coast Guard member from Sector Delaware Bay sends a holiday message for the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Koury, a marine science technician from Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay provides a holiday message for this year's Armed Forces Bowl.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 09:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 776008
    VIRIN: 201209-G-NJ244-001
    Filename: DOD_108095993
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Hometown: ALEXANDRIA, LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A U.S. Coast Guard member from Sector Delaware Bay sends a holiday message for the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    AFMFB20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT