    Not all heroes wear capes: B-Roll

    RP, GERMANY

    11.25.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Civilian workers are celebrated through a video featuring a variety of duties on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 10, 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 07:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776002
    VIRIN: 201125-F-TI641-1002
    Filename: DOD_108095928
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: RP, DE

    This work, Not all heroes wear capes: B-Roll, by A1C Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base

    Civilian
    Working Together
    Contractor
    Ramstein Air Base
    Support
    Employee

