    Flightline Operations B-Roll

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.09.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anthony Clingerman  

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll footage shot during routine flightline operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 05:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775993
    VIRIN: 201209-F-EZ507-046
    Filename: DOD_108095733
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flightline Operations B-Roll, by A1C Anthony Clingerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15
    Takeoff
    Taxi
    RAF Lakenheath
    B-Roll
    Afterburner

