    B-Roll_Flight Line Operations Day of Live Fire Event

    BRANDON, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.12.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath, England performing routine flight line operations day of Live Fire Event.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 05:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775980
    VIRIN: 201208-F-EJ253-001
    Filename: DOD_108095655
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: BRANDON, GB 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll_Flight Line Operations Day of Live Fire Event, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    RAF Lakenheath

    48th Fighter Wing

    Live Fire Event

    F-15
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    Live Fire Event

