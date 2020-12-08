B-Roll of the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at RAF Lakenheath, England, loading AIM-9M's onto F-15 aircraft for live fire event.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 05:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775979
|VIRIN:
|201208-F-EJ253-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108095654
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|BRANDON, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll_Weapons Load onto F-15 Aircraft for Live Fire Event, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
