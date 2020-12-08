Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll_Weapons Load onto F-15 Aircraft for Live Fire Event

    BRANDON, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.12.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at RAF Lakenheath, England, loading AIM-9M's onto F-15 aircraft for live fire event.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 05:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775979
    VIRIN: 201208-F-EJ253-001
    Filename: DOD_108095654
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: BRANDON, GB 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll_Weapons Load onto F-15 Aircraft for Live Fire Event, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15

    48th Fighter Wing

    AIM-9M

    Live Fire Event

