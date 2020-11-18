The 48th Fighter Wing Munitions team converted the AIM-9M missiles to a Special Air Training Missile (NATM-9M) which consisted of replacing the tactical warhead with an inert warhead, and modifying (drilling) the rocket motor for employment from the F-15 aircraft. Performing this specialized maintenance organically saved a significant amount of transportation funds and ensured missile availability for the scheduled live-fire event.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 05:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775978
|VIRIN:
|201118-F-EJ253-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108095643
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|BRANDON, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll_Missile Build for Live Fire Event, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT