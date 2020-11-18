Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll_Missile Build for Live Fire Event

    BRANDON, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.18.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 48th Fighter Wing Munitions team converted the AIM-9M missiles to a Special Air Training Missile (NATM-9M) which consisted of replacing the tactical warhead with an inert warhead, and modifying (drilling) the rocket motor for employment from the F-15 aircraft. Performing this specialized maintenance organically saved a significant amount of transportation funds and ensured missile availability for the scheduled live-fire event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 05:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775978
    VIRIN: 201118-F-EJ253-001
    Filename: DOD_108095643
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: BRANDON, GB 

    Live Fire

    48th Fighter Wing

    MUNS

    AIM-9M

    Live Fire
    48th Fighter Wing
    MUNS
    AIM-9M

